By Diadie Ba
ZIGUINCHOR, Senegal, March 2 Senegal's President
Macky Sall said on Monday that the strong U.S. dollar posed
risks to the west African country's economy, which has already
been hit by a drop in tourism due to the Ebola virus.
The dollar's recent strength is pushing up the prices locals
pay for most of their consumer goods and has cancelled out the
benefits of the drop in the oil price, he said.
"The rise of the dollar is not very positive for our
economy. We import (goods) more than we export and it's done in
dollars," Sall told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit.
"We hope the dollar will be stable to enable us to be more
in control of our trade balance," he added.
Sall said the trade imbalance highlighted the need for
countries in West Africa to move up the value chain to produce
higher quality goods and not just rely on exporting raw
materials to fuel industries in China or the West.
"We should promote in Africa the transformation of our raw
industrial, mineral or natural resources," he said. "Africans
should put more added-value into their raw resources, it brings
more (economic) gains."
Senegal had to pay an extra $127,440 on a coupon payment for
its 2024 Eurobond earlier this month due to the
dollar rising in value as Senegal cleared a technical error that
delayed the payment.
Customs officials say anecdotal evidence suggests imports
have slowed though there are no figures yet.
Never having suffered a coup, Senegal is one of West
Africa's most stable democracies. It emerged as a key regional
hub in the decade after Ivory Coast's conflict erupted in 2002,
though some investors are now eyeing a return there to take
advantage of Abidjan's post-conflict revival.
Sall is overseeing an ambitious $21 billion plan, called
"Emerging Senegal", to double economic growth over the next
decade from 4.5 percent last year and a forecast 5.4 percent
this year.
"Not only have we mobilized resources but we have started
our projects," he said, a year after donors pledged $7.8 billion
in financing that will cover five years of the project. Sall
said work underway included extending existing highways,
building an industrial park outside Dakar and a wind farm.
The plan, nearly half of which is infrastructure-related, is
due to kickstart the economy by boosting output from
agriculture, fisheries, agro-industry and mining.
MONEY FROM PEANUTS
The president said his government was also looking at ways
to revive tourism, a key part of "Emerging Senegal", after the
sector's long-term slowdown was exacerbated by an Ebola outbreak
that has killed nearly 10,000 people in the region. Senegal
contained its one case but tourists and conference-goers have
steered clear.
"We are assessing the consequences of the Ebola outbreak and
(will) see how we can help the tourism sector," Sall told
Reuters, while on a trip to Casamance, a southern region that
was once popular amongst French tourists but has been plagued by
years of underinvestment and a low-level rebellion.
Having promised a 10-year tax break for any new investments
in the sector, Sall said he was also looking at ways to slash
the price of air fares by cutting taxes on them.
Sall came to power after defeating former president
Abdoulaye Wade in a tense 2012 vote. A trial against Wade's son,
Karim, who served as a powerful minister in his father's
government, has been the cornerstone of Sall's anti-corruption
campaign.
However, interest in the trial has diminished as the
prosecution's case has weakened and many in Senegal seek
progress on more pressing issues such as jobs for the country's
youth.
Sall said an example of his government's work on this was
the promotion of turning Senegal's 660,000 tonne-per-year ground
nut harvest into oil, one example of a local industry moving up
the value chain.
