UPDATE 2-Infineon braces for Wolfspeed deal collapse over U.S. security fears
* Infineon shares up 0.2 pct, erasing earlier gains (Rewrites, adds more comments, background, updates shares)
DAKAR Feb 29 Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade won 34.8 percent of the vote in the presidential election on Feb. 26, falling short of the absolute majority needed to avoid a run-off, according to the first official results released.
Incumbent Wade will now face former ally Macky Sall, who came second with 26.6 percent of the vote, in the run-off, which is due three weeks after the results are confirmed by Senegal's top legal body. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by David Lewis)
* Infineon shares up 0.2 pct, erasing earlier gains (Rewrites, adds more comments, background, updates shares)
* Co-hosting has caught on at European Championship (adds possible US bid, possible opposition to plans)
* Thousands of workers plan to demonstrate on Friday (Adds comments from Freeport, government)