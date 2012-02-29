DAKAR Feb 29 Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade won 34.8 percent of the vote in the presidential election on Feb. 26, falling short of the absolute majority needed to avoid a run-off, according to the first official results released.

Incumbent Wade will now face former ally Macky Sall, who came second with 26.6 percent of the vote, in the run-off, which is due three weeks after the results are confirmed by Senegal's top legal body. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by David Lewis)