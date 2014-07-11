Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal has mandated Citigroup, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered to organise a series of fixed income investor meetings in the United States and Europe commencing on Tuesday, July 15.
A US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S bond offering may follow, subject to market conditions.
Senegal, rated B1/B+/NR, is not the only African sovereign in the market. Cote d'Ivoire is seeking to issue its first public syndicated bond deal having begun investor meetings this week via BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.