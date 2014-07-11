LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal has mandated Citigroup, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered to organise a series of fixed income investor meetings in the United States and Europe commencing on Tuesday, July 15.

A US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S bond offering may follow, subject to market conditions.

Senegal, rated B1/B+/NR, is not the only African sovereign in the market. Cote d'Ivoire is seeking to issue its first public syndicated bond deal having begun investor meetings this week via BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.

