DAKAR Nov 1 Senegal on Tuesday banned all
planes travelling to or from Guinea from using its airspace
following a row over a Senegalese plane grounded in the
neighbouring country.
The row is the latest in a series of spats between the West
African neighbours after Guinean President Alpha Conde accused
Senegal of being complicit in a failed attempt to assassinate
him in July.
Senegal's government said in a statement that a plane
belonging to Senegal Airlines had been grounded by Guinean
authorities on Monday due to reported unpaid bills owed by the
now dissolved Air Senegal International (ASI) airline.
The statement said the move was illegal as ASI had been a
partnership between the Senegalese government and Royal Air
Maroc while the new carrier, Senegal Airlines, was majority
private-owned.
"As a result of the attitude of the Guinean authorities,
Senegalese civil aviation has taken the decision to close
Senegalese airspace for all planes that are travelling to or
coming from Guinea," the ministry overseeing air transport said.
There was no immediate comment from the government in
Guinea.
Dakar has denied any role in the attacks on Conde in July.
Conde said the attacks against him were planned at one of
Senegal's top hotels, where his chief political rival, Cellou
Dalein Diallo, has been staying, and it would have been
impossible for the Senegalese authorities not to be aware of
them.
