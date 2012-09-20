* GDP seen at 4.3 pct in 2013 from 3.7 pct this year

* Inflation to remain under 2 percent

* Deficit target at 5 pct of GDP in 2013

DAKAR, Sept 20 Senegal's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to tick up to 4.3 percent in 2013 from a forecast 3.7 percent this year on the back of infrastructure projects and a recovery in its agricultural sector, the IMF said on Thursday.

The International Monetary Fund said inflation, which stood at 1.5 percent in the first half of 2012, was expected to remain well below 2 percent in the coming months.

Completion of projects in the electricity and road sectors, recovery in the agricultural sector and mining projects will contribute to boosting growth.

"Despite the gloomy international context, GDP growth is expected to increase slightly to 4.3 percent in 2013, sustained primarily by major projects," the IMF said in a statement after a mission to the west African state from Sept. 6 to 19.

"The current account deficit should decline, but would remain high in light of imports associated with investments in the energy and mining sectors. The overall balance of payments is expected to post a slight deficit."

IMF urged the new Senegalese government to maintain its budget deficit target in order to ensure fiscal sustainability. Senegal's budget deficit is expected to be reduced to less than 5 percent of GDP in 2013.

Between 2000 and 2010, Senegal's budget deficit grew to 6.7 percent of GDP or 455 billion CFA francs ($900 million) and was projected to hit 8.2 percent if nothing was done.

President Macky Sall, who defeated incumbent Abdoulaye Wade in a tense election earlier this year, has promised to rein in government spending.

Parliament voted on Thursday to abolish the upper house of the national assembly, the 100-seat senate, to save about $15 million annually.

The government has said it would use the funds for social infrastructure projects including combatting annual floods.

Senegal is one of the few countries in Africa that has tapped international financial markets with a $500 million Eurobond. The bond is currently yielding 6.78 percent. ($1 = 506.4520 CFA francs) (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Robert Woodward)