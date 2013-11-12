DAKAR Nov 12Senegal is considering whether to build an offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, a document from the state-run utility showed, in a move to lessen its dependence on expensive fuel oil imports.

The energy-poor country plans a three-month study to explore ways to introduce LNG into its energy mix, the document by utility Senelec showed.

Senegal, unlike many of its neighbours, pumps no oil or gas of its own and has failed to discover hydrocarbon reserves. It imports oil from OPEC member Nigeria.

"I can confirm that we launched a tender and that we have a shortlist of consultants for our study," Bakary Diop, director of studies for Senelec, said.

One option under consideration is to build an offshore regasification terminal through a private sector partnership, the document said.

Under the proposed scheme, tankers carrying LNG would discharge it into the floating terminal's storage tanks, where it would be regasified and sent via pipeline to shore.

Another option is to import gas-generated power from neighbouring Mauritania.

The results of the study will be available by next June, the document said.

In 2010, Senegal spent 647 billion CFA Francs ($1.3 billion)on fuel, accounting for about 36 percent of its trade deficit, it showed. ($1 = 489.2460 CFA francs) (Reporting by Emma Farge and Diadie Ba; additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jane Baird)