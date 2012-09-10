DAKAR, Sept 10 Senegal plans to review its mining code and audit existing mining contracts, the west African nation's prime minister said on Monday.

"On the instruction of head of state, the mining code will be reviewed and reconsidered and existing mining agreements will be audited," Prime Minister Abdoul Mbaye said in parliament during a question and answer session. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Gary Hill)