DAKAR, Sept 21 Senegal-based money transfer company Money Express is aiming to offer 27 percent of its share capital to investors, including through an upcoming flotation on the Paris bourse, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Meissa Deguene Ngom said the company was aiming to place 200,000 shares at 14 euros each with strategic investors and then float a further 100,000 shares on the stock market.

Ngom said the seven-year-old company handled a total 245 billion CFA francs ($511 million) worth of transfers last year and was looking to expand.

"We need the resources to play alongside the big companies," he said.

On its website Money Express describes itself as "offering a more diversified range of services at a very competitive cost." (here)

The World Bank estimates the sub-Saharan African market for transfers is around $20 billion a year. Western Union and MoneyGram International are both heavily present on the continent. ($1 = 479.115 CFA Francs) (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)