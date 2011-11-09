DAKAR Nov 9 Port Autonome de Dakar (PAD), whose
seven percent 2017 bond is traded on the Abidjan-based regional
BRVM bourse, saw first half net profit rise to 3.52 billion CFA
francs ($7.3 million) from 3.05 billion the previous year in the
same period.
Turnover climbed to 15.04 billion CFA francs in the first
six months, from 13.28 billion CFA the previous year, it said in
a statement to the BRVM.
"An increase in own capital combined with a reduction in
financial debts explains the better structure of the balance
sheet as of June 30, 2011," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 482.836 CFA Francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Mark John)