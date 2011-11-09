DAKAR Nov 9 Port Autonome de Dakar (PAD), whose seven percent 2017 bond is traded on the Abidjan-based regional BRVM bourse, saw first half net profit rise to 3.52 billion CFA francs ($7.3 million) from 3.05 billion the previous year in the same period.

Turnover climbed to 15.04 billion CFA francs in the first six months, from 13.28 billion CFA the previous year, it said in a statement to the BRVM.

"An increase in own capital combined with a reduction in financial debts explains the better structure of the balance sheet as of June 30, 2011," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 482.836 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Mark John)