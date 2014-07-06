Barclays further downgrades London Metal Exchange membership
LONDON, March 17 Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.
DAKAR, July 6 Senegal's President Macky Sall on Sunday appointed Mohammed Dionne as prime minister, state television RTS reported, following the sacking last week of Aminata Toure after she failed to win a seat in a June 29 local election.
Dionne, 55, who had previous stints at the Central Bank of West African States and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, was minister in charge of the implementation of Senegal's $7.98 billion development plan in the previous government. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Eric Walsh)
STOCKHOLM, March 17 Swedish lenders Nordea and Handelsbanken will face no further sanctions for their involvement in the Panama Papers scandal as they had already been fined and acted to remedy the shortcomings, the country's financial watchdog said on Friday.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 17 Around 72,000 German steel workers will get a 2.3 percent pay hike from April, and another 1.7 percent from next May in a deal struck overnight, one of several sectors in Europe's largest economy to give workers a solid wage rise this year.