DAKAR Oct 20 Senegal's government has proposed a law that will ensure that the state has at least a 35 percent share in all telecommunications companies operating in Senegal, the president said on state television on Thursday.

Senegal's APS news agency said that the law had been passed by the cabinet at a meeting on Thursday and might be extended to other sectors, beyond telecommunications.

It was not immediately clear if the proposed law, which would have to be adopted by parliament, would apply to existing contracts in the sector.

"The summary of the proposed bill is that the state will have a minimum of 35 percent stake in all telecommunications companies," President Abdoulaye Wade said in comments that were made during a cabinet meeting and aired on Thursday evening.

No further details were given.

France Telecom FTE.PA has a significant interest in Senegal's telecommunications industry through its share of Sonatel SNTS.CI, one the leading mobile phone operators. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; writing by David Lewis; Editing by Gary Hill)