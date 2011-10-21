DAKAR Oct 20 Senegal's government has proposed
a law that will ensure that the state has at least a 35 percent
share in all telecommunications companies operating in Senegal,
the president said on state television on Thursday.
Senegal's APS news agency said that the law had been passed
by the cabinet at a meeting on Thursday and might be extended
to other sectors, beyond telecommunications.
It was not immediately clear if the proposed law, which
would have to be adopted by parliament, would apply to existing
contracts in the sector.
"The summary of the proposed bill is that the state will
have a minimum of 35 percent stake in all telecommunications
companies," President Abdoulaye Wade said in comments that were
made during a cabinet meeting and aired on Thursday evening.
No further details were given.
France Telecom FTE.PA has a significant interest in
Senegal's telecommunications industry through its share of
Sonatel SNTS.CI, one the leading mobile phone operators.
(Reporting by Diadie Ba; writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Gary Hill)