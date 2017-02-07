Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
DAKAR Feb 7 Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to sell its Tigo Senegal subsidiary to the local Wari group for $129 million.
Millicom provides mobile services to more than 57 million customers and its business focuses on Latin America and Africa, while Wari provides digital financial services in Africa with 500,000 sending outlets worldwide and 45,000 paying points.
Tigo is the second biggest mobile phone operator in Senegal after Wari.
The deal will enable Wari to offer more convenient and affordable services, Wari's chief executive, Kabirou Mbodje, said in a statement.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval by authorities in Senegal.
Digital financial services are expanding rapidly in Africa in parallel with the growth in smartphone use and Wari's move should enable it to enter the telephony market for the first time. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Adrian Croft)
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
