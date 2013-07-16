ABIDJAN, July 16 Senegal telecommunications company Sonatel's first-half net profit rose to 91 billion CFA francs ($182 million) from 87 billion CFA francs a year ago, the company said on Tuesday.

Sonatel, part owned by France's Orange, said turnover during the first six months of the year rose 10.3 percent to 357 billion CFA francs, compared with 324 billion in the same period last year.

The company said its results were lifted by increasing usage of mobile Internet. It said it had 1 million mobile Internet users in the first half of the year.

Sonatel operates in four countries in West Africa: Senegal, Guinea, Mali and Guinea-Bissau. ($1 = 499.3010 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Diadie Ba)