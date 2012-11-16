* Karim Wade was 'super minister' in father's government
* He and four other ex-ministers questioned over alleged
graft
* Wade family spokesman says probe a 'witch hunt'
By Diadie Ba
DAKAR, Nov 16 Senegalese authorities have told
Karim Wade, the son of former president Abdoulaye Wade, not to
leave the country pending the results of a corruption
investigation, a justice ministry adviser said on Friday.
Karim Wade served as a 'super minister' in charge of more
than a third of the West African nation's budget during his
father's presidency, which ended after elections this year.
The new president, Macky Sall, has said millions of dollars
are missing from the state treasury, and has asked former
colonial master France, as well as the United States and
Britain, to help recover state assets.
"The investigators made it clear to Karim Wade that he can
not leave the country," Macoumba Mbodj told Reuters, referring
to a recently established court looking into graft.
Karim Wade was called back from France, where he and his
father have been living since March elections, for questioning
on Thursday that lasted more than 10 hours.
Special prosecutor Alioune Ndao said last week that Karim
Wade and four other former ministers were being investigated on
corruption allegations.
The former president has said the investigation into his son
is unfair, and has threatened Sall with a lawsuit alleging graft
if he does not drop it.
"This is a witch hunt, and this court has no jurisdiction to
investigate former ministers," a spokesman for the Wade family,
Ousmane Ngom, said on Friday.
Wade served as president for 12 years during which he won
praise for driving big development projects including roads and
an airport, but drew criticism for failing to stem worsening
power cuts and rising food prices.
His decision to run for a third term in elections triggered
widespread protests, though - in a move that shored up Senegal's
democratic credentials - he conceded defeat to Sall after early
poll results showed he had lost.