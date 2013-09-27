* Broken pipeline leaves much of Dakar without water for two
weeks
* Water shortage sparks pockets of protests
By Diadie Ba
DAKAR, Sept 27 Senegal has appealed to France
and China for help to repair damage to a water pipeline that has
deprived much of the capital of running water for two weeks,
triggering pockets of violent protests.
President Macky Sall cut short his visit to New York for the
U.N. General Assembly this week to tackle the crisis, which is
the most serious since he came to power last year and has
highlighted pressures on basic services in the country.
"The president of the republic has called on his French
counterpart Francois Holland and teams of experts will be sent
in to bring technical assistance," Senegalese Prime Minister
Aminata Toure said on state television late on Thursday.
"China will also send experts to find out what the problem
is and bring its know-how," Toure added.
The appeal for international help follows repeated local
efforts over the last two weeks to repair a pipeline carrying
water to Dakar from a water plant at Keur Momar Sarr, 250 km
(155 miles) to the northeast.
The plant supplies 40 percent of the water for the estimated
3 million people that live in Dakar and its suburbs.
Senegalese engineers have tried and failed to repair the
damage several times. The water supply company says the
underground pipeline was damaged by wear and tear, though some
experts have questioned whether it was maintained properly.
Unlike many other countries in the region, Senegal has
enjoyed decades of political stability and Dakar has become a
major regional hub for West Africa.
However, the government has struggled to keep up with rapid
urbanisation and the water shortages have brought to the fore
simmering frustrations, especially in poor neighbourhoods.
Groups of protesters took to the streets this week, burning
tyres and demanding water. Some threw stones at security forces,
who responded with tear gas.
"How can we stay for two weeks without water?" said
27-year-old carpenter Amadou Sow in Dakar. "If the government
can't solve something as simple as the water supply, how can
they solve more complex problems?"
Across much of the capital, residents are now forced to line
up at wells and water trucks in neighbourhoods whose taps have
run dry.
Sall came to power last year promising to fight corruption
and improve basic services such as water and power.
While he has been praised for arresting several high-ranking
figures from the previous government, including the son of
former President Abdoulaye Wade, he is under pressure to deliver
more tangible improvements in living conditions.
(Editing by David Lewis and Pravin Char)