INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Aug 4 Senior Plc :
* Interim dividend up 10 pct to 1.67 pence per share
* Adjusted profit before tax increased by 4 pct to 50.1 mln stg (12 pct increase at constant currency)
* Adjusted EPS up 4 pct to 9.65 pence
* Group outlook remains encouraging and interim dividend increased by 10 pct to 1.67 pence per share
* Group revenue broadly unchanged at 400.4 mln stg (7 pct increase at constant currency)
* Group CEO to retire in first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.