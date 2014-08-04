Aug 4 Senior Plc :

* Interim dividend up 10 pct to 1.67 pence per share

* Adjusted profit before tax increased by 4 pct to 50.1 mln stg (12 pct increase at constant currency)

* Adjusted EPS up 4 pct to 9.65 pence

* Group outlook remains encouraging and interim dividend increased by 10 pct to 1.67 pence per share

* Group revenue broadly unchanged at 400.4 mln stg (7 pct increase at constant currency)

* Group CEO to retire in first half of 2015