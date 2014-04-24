April 24 Senior Plc

* Adverse impact of currency translation, approximately 6 pct on revenue and operating profit, was also broadly as anticipated

* In Flexonics division, land vehicle markets generally improved as anticipated, with North American truck orders ahead of same period in 2013

* Net debt increased to £79.2m at end of march, due to a seasonal increase in working capital and payment of a £5.2m deposit

* Demand in Brazil and India remained weak.

* Industrial markets, period was impacted by delays in shipment of a couple of industrial projects in brazil and North America, which are now expected to be delivered in Q2