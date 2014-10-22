Oct 22 Senior Plc :
* Group's adjusted profit before tax for period since July 1
2014 was in line with board's expectations
* Net debt at end of September was slightly higher than
anticipated due to currency impacts and an increased investment
in working capital
* Aerospace division's revenue remained healthy
* Given financial performance for first nine months, current
levels of activity, board expects 2014 adjusted profit before
tax to be in line with previous expectations
* Recruitment process for a new group chief executive is
progressing as planned
