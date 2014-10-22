Oct 22 Senior Plc :

* Group's adjusted profit before tax for period since July 1 2014 was in line with board's expectations

* Net debt at end of September was slightly higher than anticipated due to currency impacts and an increased investment in working capital

* Aerospace division's revenue remained healthy

* Given financial performance for first nine months, current levels of activity, board expects 2014 adjusted profit before tax to be in line with previous expectations

* Recruitment process for a new group chief executive is progressing as planned