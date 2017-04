Jan 6 Senior Plc :

* Pleased to announce appointment of David Squires as group chief executive

* David will succeed Mark Rollins who, as previously announced, will be retiring from a full-time executive career after 17 years with group

* David will join Senior and board on 1 May 2015 as group chief executive-designate before taking over as group chief executive on 1 June 2015