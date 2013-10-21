Oct 21 Senior PLC : * Adjusted profit before tax since July 1 was in line with the board's

expectations * Sees 2013 adjusted profit before tax in line with previous expectations * Group is well positioned to make further progress in 2014 and beyond * Airbus, Boeing's order books continue to provide strong foundation for future

growth * Customer price pressure in commercial aerospace sector remains on-going * Flexonics division was impacted by weaker demand in North American heavy-duty