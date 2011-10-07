LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - The ECB's decision on Thursday to
throw its weight behind covered bonds risks leaving the senior
unsecured market further behind at a time when it is already
suffering from a lack of investor appetite and trading at
historic wides.
Increasingly covered bonds are European banks' wholesale
funding lifeline because the traditional senior unsecured market
has been shut for much of the year, and also expensive to sell
into with the spread differential well in excess of 100bp even
for the better names .
Among the ECB's measures to boost liquidity in the euro
zone banking system yesterday is a second covered bond purchase
programme (CBPP2) set to start in November. It potentially will
see it buy EUR40bn of covered bonds.
.
In May 2009 the ECB's CBPP targeted EUR60bn and spreads in
the sector narrowed 20bp within a matter of days, prompting a
raft of issuance.
"There is scope over the longer term for the ECB covered
bond purchase programme to impact senior positively as investors
feel more comfortable about banks' funding position," said a
head of FIG syndicate.
"However, in the short-term, we might see the gap between
the two widen further as the ECB backs covered bonds and for
many issuers, if they have the collateral, they will do
covereds."
Having sufficient collateral is the key factor, one that
will become more critical for as long as the senior unsecured
market is shut or too expensive to be efficient.
Regulatory clarity is another cloud hanging over senior
unsecured bank debt with investors uncertain of the exact nature
of the bail-in requirement, but the recent Vickers Report in the
UK supports the view that it will take on the attributes of
gone-concern capital [IDnL5E7KG28X].
"There are just so many moving parts," said another
syndicate banker.
"If you're buying senior bonds in the European market with
post-2013 maturities, it looks like you are going to be subject
to a potential bail-in, which in addition to the current
volatility is another reason to stay out of that market.
Also, given the explosion of covered bond issuance you also
need to know what your encumbrance levels look like before 2013
and what this means for your recovery rates."
News that the ECB is flooding the European banking system
with liquidity was welcomed even though it fails to address the
long-term issues.
"The revival of the LTROs is a headache relief but doesn't
solve the underlying problem," said Roger Doig, credit analyst
at Schroders.
"If a Spanish bank needs to lend mortgages for 25-years,
getting one-year liquidity from the ECB won't help it much, so
while LTROs are perfectly acceptable reliefs, they don't solve
the real issues."
"You'd be a fool to think that turning the tap on to full
flow is somehow going to help the private funding market
recover," added a DCM banker. "Any expansion of ECB repo
facilities is an acknowledgment that other avenues to fund are
firmly closed."
NEW FUNDING MIX
In the absence of a resolution to the sovereign crisis, few
in the market expect investors to opt for senior in large
volumes in preference to the comfort offered by covered bonds,
where they at least have a claim on some specific assets.
Another syndicate official said for the foreseeable future
banks' funding will be provided through central bank facilities
and money market funds, some short-dated senior like the
Deutsche and ABN deals last week, and covered bonds.
"It'll be one to three years for senior and three to 10 for
covered."
The enhanced equity base envisaged under Basel III will, it
has been suggested, make the likelihood of a senior bail-in so
remote as to negate any impact on pricing.
But with both the hybrid and equity markets in the doldrums
investors are unlikely to be satisfied about issuers'
capitalisation levels post-2013.
Unsurprisingly the market's hopes rest now on a
European-wide recapitalisation of the banking sector, after
which investors might feel more comfortable.
"Recapitalisation is the perfect solution, as long as it is
big enough," said Robert Kendrick, FIG analyst at L&G.
"If EUR200bn+ was injected into the
French/Spanish/Italian/German banks then Greece could safely
default and the market would be confident that the banks were
strong enough to withstand a default of any of the other
PIGS. Clearly recapping the banks to a level that insulates them
from sovereign default should be enough to reopen the funding
market in a meaningful way."
