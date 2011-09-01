LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - Barclays Capital has hired Charlie Berman to run its public sector franchise within its global finance business, sources said.

Berman who has worked within fixed income for over 20 years, will start working at the UK bank's investment banking arm on Monday September 5.

He will oversee all related advisory and liability activities for Barclays' public sector clients.

Jeremy Amias, with whom Berman started the fixed income trading firm Amias Berman & Co, will run the boutique after Berman's departure.

Barclays has lacked a senior debt figure working with public sector clients since May when Cyrus Ardalan moved internally from the investment banking division to Barclays Group to run government affairs.

Berman reports to Richard Boath and Jim Glascott, co-heads of global finance.

Amias Berman shed its advisory and origination operation in June to become a pure electronic brokerage operation for fixed income investors when a team lead by Alan Patterson moved to investment bank Lazard. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Helene Durand)