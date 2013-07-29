BRIEF-BP CEO says 60 pct of company's production will be gas by mid-2020s
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
July 29 Senior PLC : * Interim dividend 1.52 pence per share * H1 revenue 399.3 mln stg versus 377.2 mln stg * H1 adjusted profit before tax 48.3 mln stg versus 45.5 mln stg * Proposed interim dividend per share 1.52 p * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Downstream free cash flow expected at $9-10 bln by 2021 (Adds details, background, CFO comment, share price)
Feb 28 British insurer Aviva said it expects to take an exceptional charge of 385 million pounds ($478 million) to its 2016 profit after tax after Britain changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims.