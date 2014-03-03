March 3 Senior Plc, a maker of aircraft
parts and auto components, reported an 8 percent rise in
full-year profit as expansion of the civil aviation sector
fuelled an increase in demand for its products.
Senior, which makes hydraulic components, seal assemblies
and aircraft wall panels for companies such as GE, Boeing
and Airbus, said adjusted pretax profit rose to
98.1 million pounds ($164.4 million) in the year ended Dec. 31
from 91.1 million pounds last year. [ID: nRSC2889Ba]
The Hertfordshire-based company's revenue grew 6 percent to
775.1 million pounds.