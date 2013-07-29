July 29 British aero engineer Senior Plc reported a 6 percent rise in adjusted first-half profit, driven by demand for commercial aircraft parts from Airbus and Boeing Co.

Senior, which provides parts for Boeing's notoriously problematic 787 Dreamliner, said there was no adverse effect on its aerospace division's financial performance from the suspension of Dreamliner deliveries, as the planemaker continued to manufacture aircraft at the planned rate.

Adjusted pretax profit rose to 48.3 million pounds ($74.24 million) in the six months ended June 30 from 45.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, which supplies wall panels and turbine engine component to planemakers, increased 6 percent to 399.3 million pounds.

Boeing's Dreamliner jets were grounded by regulators in mid-January after batteries on two aircraft overheated. Regulators lifted the grounding in April after Boeing redesigned the battery system, but another aircraft, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, caught fire at Britain's Heathrow airport earlier this month.