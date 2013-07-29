July 29 British aero engineer Senior Plc
reported a 6 percent rise in adjusted first-half profit, driven
by demand for commercial aircraft parts from Airbus and
Boeing Co.
Senior, which provides parts for Boeing's notoriously
problematic 787 Dreamliner, said there was no adverse effect on
its aerospace division's financial performance from the
suspension of Dreamliner deliveries, as the planemaker continued
to manufacture aircraft at the planned rate.
Adjusted pretax profit rose to 48.3 million pounds ($74.24
million) in the six months ended June 30 from 45.5 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue at the company, which supplies wall panels and
turbine engine component to planemakers, increased 6 percent to
399.3 million pounds.
Boeing's Dreamliner jets were grounded by regulators in
mid-January after batteries on two aircraft
overheated. Regulators lifted the grounding in April after
Boeing redesigned the battery system, but another aircraft,
operated by Ethiopian Airlines, caught fire at Britain's
Heathrow airport earlier this month.