Sept 1 Senior Housing Properties Trust said it would buy nine senior living rental properties operated by privately held Vi as Classic Residence for $314 million.

The deal includes $164 million of assumed mortgage debt on certain communities, Senior Housing said in a statement.

The company expects to close the majority of acquisitions in the fourth quarter.

The communities will be managed by Five Star Quality Care, Inc under long term contracts.

The nine communities include 2,226 living units, 1,708 independent living apartments, 471 assisted living suites and 47 suites where specialized Alzheimer services are provided, the company said.

Shares of Senior Housing closed at $23.25 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

