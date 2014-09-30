BRIEF-Moody's says proposed AHCA would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
* Moody's - proposed American Health Care Act would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
Sept 30 SeniVita Sozial Gemeinnuetzige GmbH : * Says H1 revenue up 3.9 percent to 13.8 million euros * Says H1 net loss of 0.9 million euros versus loss 0f 0.3 million euros year
ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
March 17 The U.S. Justice Department disclosed it is investigating four health insurers after a lawsuit accused them of defrauding Medicare by claiming patients were treated for conditions they either did not have or received no treatment for.