UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 South Africa's Competition Commission said on Tuesday it had blocked a bid by Senmin International, a unit of AECI, from acquiring Cellulose Derivatives.
The commission said in a statement that the target firm was the only producer of a key component used by platinum mines for chemical extraction.
"Consequently, the Commission is concerned that ... the merging parties are likely to deny Senmin's competitors access to an essential input," it said.
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.