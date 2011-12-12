* Sees Q4 adj EPS hurt by about $0.03-$0.05
* Sees Q4 rev hurt by about $20-$25 mln
* Expects restructuring charge of $10-$15 mln in Q4
* Says revising outlook due to weakness at sensors business
* Shares down 2 pct in extended trade
(Follows alerts)
Dec 12 Netherlands-based Sensata
Technologies Holding NV cut its fourth-quarter outlook
hurt by weakness at its sensors business.
Sensata's sensors business suffered as some customers were
hurt by the Thailand floods, equipment makers cut production
amid economic uncertainty in Europe, and auto parts suppliers
reduced inventories.
The company expects current quarter adjusted profit to be
hurt by 3-5 cents a share, compared with the mid-point of its
prior forecast of 48 cents a share.
Sensata, which supplies sensing, electrical protection,
control and power management products, also expects net revenue
to be hurt by about $20-$25 million, versus the mid-point of its
prior outlook of $470 million.
Analysts were expecting adjusted profit of 48 cents a share
on sales of $470.7 million in the current quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sensata also expects to take a restructuring charge of
$10-$15 million, compared with its earlier forecast of $3-$5
milllion, due to workforce reduction-related payouts.
Shares of the company, which closed at $30.24 on the New
York Stock Exchange, were down 2 percent in extended trade.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)