Oct 19 Specialty chemicals company Sensient Technologies Corp plans to cut costs at some of its foreign units to boost profits and expects to take a related $4 million charge in the fourth quarter.

Separately, the maker of colors, flavors and fragrances said it will buy assets from its joint venture partner in Brazil for $9.5 million.

Sensient will gain full ownership of the unit, which makes cosmetic products and is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to add $3-$4 million after tax to the company's fourth quarter profit.

Sensient shares closed at $34.63 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.