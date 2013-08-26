By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 26 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
may have to get in line behind former customers of
Sentinel Management Group who are seeking to recoup money lost
in the futures broker's 2007 collapse, a U.S. appeals court
ruled on Monday.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago
reversed part of a ruling by U.S. District Judge James Zagel and
said he must revisit the case. Zagel had previously put the bank
ahead of Sentinel's former clients.
If Zagel agrees with the appeals court's decisions, the bank
may have to return about $312 million to Sentinel's bankruptcy
trustee for distribution to former clients, according to a
lawyer for trustee Frederick Grede.
Monday's decision is a "big victory for the protection of
customers and customer funds," Grede said. Sentinel was based in
a Chicago suburb.
Kevin Heine, a spokesman for Bank of New York Mellon, said
the bank had no immediate comment.
Sentinel largely managed money for other futures brokers,
delivering outsized returns that Grede said were boosted by
improperly using customer money to secure loans that funded
risky trades.
The scheme unraveled when the credit crisis began in the
summer of 2007.
Grede alleged that the broker pledged hundreds of millions
of dollars in customer assets to secure an overnight loan at
Bank of New York Mellon, leaving the bank in a secured position
but Sentinel's customers with losses of millions.
Futures brokers are required to keep customers' funds in
dedicated accounts to protect them from being used for anything
other than client business.
At Sentinel, customer funds were allegedly moved from the
protected accounts to other accounts so they could be used as
collateral for loans to Sentinel's own trading operations.
Former customers of the firm have received back about 35
percent of the $600 million that was missing when Sentinel
collapsed, said Chris Gair, a lawyer for the trustee. The
appeals court's decision shows that the requirement to keep
customer funds segregated "really has teeth," he said.
Since Sentinel's collapse, the futures industry has been
rattled by the bankruptcies of two more brokers: MF Global in
2011 and Peregrine Financial Group in 2012. The heads of both
firms were alleged to have improperly used customer money.
The case is Frederick Grede v. Bank of New York Mellon
Corp., in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, no.
10-3787.