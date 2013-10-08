Oct 8 A former executive at Sentinel Management
Group Inc pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding customers out
of more than $500 million before the futures brokerage collapsed
in 2007.
Charles Mosley, a former Sentinel senior vice president and
head trader and who faced 20 criminal counts in the initial
indictment, pleaded guilty to just two before a federal judge in
Chicago under a new charging document prosecutors filed Friday.
Mosley and Sentinel's former chief executive officer, Eric
Bloom, were indicted last year on charges they used customer
securities as collateral for a bank loan to fund a "house"
trading portfolio intended to benefit them and Bloom's family.
Under a plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a
prison term of 10 years. Mosley, 49, has meanwhile agreed to
cooperate with the investigation.
Charges remain pending against Bloom, who faces trial
starting Feb. 24.
Mosley's guilty plea was confirmed by a spokesman for Acting
U.S. Attorney Gary Shapiro in Chicago.
A lawyer for Mosley did not immediately respond to a request
for comment, while a lawyer for Bloom had no immediate comment.
Before it collapsed, Northbrook, Illinois-based Sentinel
mainly managed money for other futures brokerages who sought out
the high-yield returns Sentinel offered.
The indictment of Bloom and Mosley became what prosecutors
called one of the largest federal criminal financial fraud cases
ever brought in Chicago.
More than 70 customers were affected by the alleged fraud,
which ran from January 2003 to August 17, 2007.
The indictment charged that Bloom and Mosley used customer
securities for a loan from Bank of New York Mellon Corp
in order to buy high-risk, illiquid collateralized debt
obligations (CDOs), for the benefit of Sentinel's "house"
portfolio.
The indictment also charged that Bloom misled customers four
days before Sentinel filed for bankruptcy by blaming its
inability to honor client redemptions on a market "liquidity
crisis" and "investor fear and panic."
The real problem, prosecutors said, was Sentinel's exposure
to high-risk illiquid securities and a $415 million balance on
the BNY Mellon credit line.
Separate cases by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
brought prior to the indictment remain pending.
The cases are in the U.S. District Court, Northern District
of Illinois. The criminal case is U.S. v. Bloom et al. The civil
cases are SEC v. Sentinel Management Group Inc et al, No.
07-04684; and CFTC v. Sentinel Management Group Inc et al, No.
08-02410.