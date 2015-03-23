(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text
March 23 Optimal Payments Plc said it
would buy Sentinel Topco Ltd and its unit from Sentinel Group
Holdings for an enterprise value of about 1.1 billion euros
($1.19 billion) to expand its online payment and digital wallet
services.
Optimal will launch a fully underwritten rights issue to
raise gross proceeds of about 451 million pounds ($672.1
million) to partly fund the deal, the online money transfer
company said.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
($1 = 0.6714 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)