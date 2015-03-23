* To buy Skrill Group for enterprise value of 1.1 bln euros
* Deal to boost online payment, digital wallet services
* To launch 451 mln stg rights issue to part-fund deal
* To seek to move to the LSE's FTSE-250 Midcap Index
(Adds CEO comments, analyst comment, details)
By Esha Vaish
March 23 London-listed Optimal Payments Plc
is to buy the maker of the Skrill e-wallet, the biggest
competitor to its Neteller business, for an enterprise value of
about 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), it said on Monday.
Optimal said the deal would expand its online payment and
digital wallet services and reduce dependence on a few large
customers, including its biggest in the gaming market.
Skrill Group, one of the largest pre-paid online voucher
providers in Europe with its paysafecard brand, reported a core
profit of $89 million in the year ended September.
"The U.S. (gaming) market, in particular, is just reopening
and re-evolving," Chief Executive Joel Leonoff told Reuters.
"Ultimately we're looking at states like Pennsylvania and
California to come online and this (deal) certainly establishes
us as a very relevant supplier to the industry."
States such as New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware have approved
internet gambling as a way to boost tax revenue at a time when
earnings from land-based casinos have flat-lined.
Strong growth at Neteller has boosted Optimal's results over
the past year. North America accounted for 27 percent of revenue
in the year ended Dec. 31.
"(The deal) brings a major competitor on board, sharply
reduces the exposure to Asia and brings credible venture
capitalist investors onto the share register," Numis analyst
Ivor Jones wrote in a note.
Jones raised his price target on Optimal's stock to 900
pence from 700 pence.
Trading in shares in Optimal were suspended following the
announcement, having closed at 418.75 pence on Friday, vauing
the company at 674 million pounds ($1 billion).
The shares are currently listed on London's junior AIM
market but Optimal said it would seek a main market listing and
inclusion in the FTSE-250 Midcap Index as soon as possible after
completion of the deal, which constitutes a reverse takeover.
Under the deal Optimal is buying Sentinel Topco Ltd and its
units, known as Skrill Group, from Sentinel Group Holdings,
ultimately owned by funds managed by private equity firm CVC
Capital, Investcorp Technology Partners and other shareholders.
Optimal will pay 720 million euros in cash and issue 37.5
million new shares to the owners of Skrill, valued at 135
million euros, giving Sentinel Group Holdings a 7.9 percent
stake in the enlarged firm, the company said.
Including net debt at Skrill of 256 million euros, Optimal
said the total price being paid for Skrill is 1.1 billion euros.
Optimal said it would fund the deal through cash, new debt
facilities and a fully underwritten rights issue for about 451
million pounds ($672 million).
The deal, which is expected to close by the third quarter of
2015, will add to earnings per share in the first fiscal year of
ownership.
($1 = 0.6704 pounds)
($1 = 0.9201 euros)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)