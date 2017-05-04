BRIEF-DHT says Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline legal action
* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline
May 4 Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP's real estate private equity arm said on Thursday it would buy healthcare real estate investment trust Sentio Healthcare Properties Inc for $825 million.
Sentio Healthcare Properties, backed by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co LLP, owns a portfolio of 34 properties, including senior housing communities and medical office buildings, in 16 U.S. states. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.
