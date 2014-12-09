Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
JAKARTA Dec 9 Indonesian property developer PT Sentul City Tbk targets revenue between 1.2 trillion rupiah ($97.2 million) to 1.4 trillion rupiah next year, up from a target of 700-800 billion this year, a senior company executive said.
The revenue growth next year is expected to be supported by sales from its high-rise properties as well as houses in Sentul, West Java, Andrian Budi Utama, vice president director of Sentul City told reporters on Tuesday. ($1 = 12,345 rupiah) (Reporting By Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.