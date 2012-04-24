BRIEF-COOPER TIRE & RUBBER SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.105 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.105 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, April 24 Canadian holding company Senvest Capital has entered the race to discover new natural gas reserves off Israel's coast by buying a stake in an Israeli oil and gas explorer, the firm Israel Opportunity said on Tuesday.
Senvest Capital bought a 5.62 percent stake worth 10 million shekels ($2.6 million) in Israel Opportunity, which has a 10 percent stake in five different offshore licenses, Israel Opportunity said in a statement.
The areas of the licenses are adjacent to fields where huge natural gas deposits were recently discovered. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Sees 2017 same-store sales rising 2-3 pct vs 3 pct long term
* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC - QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 5.6% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE OF $0.54 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: