FRANKFURT, March 16 German wind turbine maker
Senvion has cancelled its share sale on the Frankfurt stock
exchange planned for Friday after failing to attract sufficient
investor demand.
"Against the background of recent market volatility, Senvion
and its shareholders Centerbridge and Arpwood have decided not
to pursue a private placement and listing of shares," Senvion
said in a statement on Wednesday.
A person familiar with the transaction said that investors
had shied away from ordering shares as Senvion faced stiff
competition in Western markets from the likes of Nordex
and Gamesa.
The person added that Senvion lacked a track record for
making money in emerging markets, where it was barred from doing
business by its former owner Suzlon, which sold the company to
Centerbridge last year.
