* Markets seen as too nervous to pull of share sale
* Investigations into Senvion CEO weighs - sources
* Investors miss proof for Senvion's emerging markets ops -
source
(Adds market volatility index, background)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, March 16 German wind turbine maker
Senvion on Wednesday cancelled its share sale on the Frankfurt
stock exchange planned for March 18 after failing to attract
sufficient investor demand.
"Against the background of recent market volatility, Senvion
and its shareholders Centerbridge and Arpwood have decided not
to pursue a private placement and listing of shares," Senvion
said in a statement.
A person familiar with the deal said while readings of
volatility indices such as the VIX and the VStoxx
were low enough to pull off an initial public offering (IPO),
markets were still jittery.
"You have to take the general nervousness of markets over
the last couple of weeks into account, the DAX going up 2.5
percent and then closing down 2.5 percent after the ECB
announcement last week," the person said.
"Investors have so much on their plate already that they shy
away from buying something they don't know yet and where they
have a tough time assessing the risk," the person said.
Another person familiar with the deal said that investors
see Senvion facing competition in Western markets from the likes
of Nordex and Gamesa.
Senvion, formerly known as Repower, also lacked a track
record for making money in emerging markets, where it was barred
from doing business by its former owner Suzlon, which sold the
company to Centerbridge last year, the source said.
A corruption investigation into Senvion Chief Executive
Juergen Geissinger had also weighed on investors' willingness to
order shares, the sources said.
Centerbridge and its co-investor had offered shares worth as
much as 703 million euros ($779 million), targeting a market
value of Senvion of up to 1.53 billion euros.
No new shares were on offer, meaning Senvion would not have
raised any money from the sale.
An aim of the share sale was to demonstrate that the company
had severed ties with highly leveraged Suzlon.
It would also have enabled Senvion to raise capital on the
market should it need to co-finance large new wind farm
projects.
"The decision does not affect the growth strategy of Senvion
focused on expanding into new markets and the strong momentum
the company is experiencing," Senvion said.
($1 = 0.9025 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Maria Sheahan and Jason
Neely)