FRANKFURT, March 7 Owners of German wind turbine
maker Senvion will offer shares worth as much as 703 million
euros ($770 million) in its planned listing on the Frankfurt
stock exchange, the company said on Monday.
It said the private equity owners of the group, Centerbridge
Partners and Arpwood Capital, are offering up to 29.9 million
shares, or 46 percent of the company, seeking 20 euros to 23.50
euros apiece in an institutional placing which would give
Senvion a market value of 1.3 to 1.53 billion euros ($1.42-1.68
billion).
The sale could show a considerable profit for Centerbridge
and Arpwood, which only bought Senvion last year, with
Centerbridge paying 1 billion euros, including debt, while media
reports said Arpwood subsequently paid Centerbridge the
equivalent of $112 million for a 21 percent stake.
Shares in Senvion's rivals like Vestas, Gamesa
, Nordex and Xinjiang Goldwind on
average trade on a price multiple, including debt, of eight
times expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Senvion, formerly known as Repower, was owned by Suzlon
Energy from 2007 to 2015, when the indebted Indian
group sold it on to Centerbridge in a bid to cut debt.
"Many market participants still link Senvion with
overleveraged Suzlon and have shied away from engaging with it.
"The IPO is a way to let the market know that the ties with
Suzlon have been severed and that Senvion now has no debt, but
actually net cash," the source said.
No new shares will be issued in the private placement,
meaning Senvion won't raise any money from the sale.
The first day of trading is planned for 18 March 2016.
The IPO will also enable Senvion to raise capital on the
market should it need to co-finance large new wind farm
projects.
Since Centerbridge's acquisition of Senvion the group has
raised spending on research and development as well as expanding
into markets where former owner Suzlon prevented it from going,
such as Chile.
In December a new chief executive was appointed, Juergen
Geissinger, the former head of German engineering group
Schaeffler.
Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are organising the
IPO with the help of Bank of America, Barclays, Berenberg,
Morgan Stanley, Raiffeisen Bank International and Santander.
