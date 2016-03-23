* Shares open up 1.5 pct, later trade below 15.75 offer
price
* European IPO volumes down 81 pct year-to-date
* Senvion seen as icebreaker for upcoming flotations
(Adds data on European IPO markets, details)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, March 23 German wind turbine maker
Senvion made a lacklustre stock market debut on
Wednesday but breathed some life into Europe's initial public
offering (IPO) market, which has seen very little business this
year due to jittery trading.
Senvion shares started trading at 16 euros, above their
15.75 euro a share issue price, but then dropped to trade at
15.65 euros by 1051 GMT.
After initially cancelling the IPO on weak investor demand
last week, Senvion's private equity owners relaunched the
transaction on Monday but sold fewer shares and at a lower
price than initially planned.
Books for the share sale worth 294 million euros ($329
million) were almost four times subscribed, people familiar with
the deal said. The flotation valued the company at 1 billion
euros.
Europe has seen only a few IPOs this year as a market rout
has kept investors from selling stock in other companies --
potentially with losses -- to generate cash for investments in
companies with no track record as listed groups.
From January 1 to March 18, the total value of European IPOs
was down 81 percent, while the number of new issues fell to 19
from 45 in the year-earlier period, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The few successful debuts include those of British
Clydesdale Bank, Scandinavian Tobacco,
British Countryside Properties and British event
organiser Ascential, all in February.
Proceeds in those deals were below $600 million euros, small
compared with a raft of multi-billion deals Europe saw last
year.
Senvion is seen as an icebreaker for other firms planning
IPOs, equity capital markets bankers said.
SMCP, the French company behind fashion brands Sandro, Maje
and Claudie Pierlot, Swiss vacuum valve maker VAT and British
developer of student accommodation, Watkin Jones, are among the
firms preparing for stock market listings in coming weeks.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
(Editing by Maria Sheahan and Keith Weir)