UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Nov 8 Seoul shares snapped a two-day winning streak on Thursday, dragged down by construction firms, as worries resurfaced over the impending U.S. fiscal debate.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOPS) fell 1.19 percent to close at 1,914.41 points.
Shares in GS Engineering & Construction tumbled 11.2 percent on weak third-quarter earnings, leading the construction sector's fall. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ron Popeski)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts