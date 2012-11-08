SEOUL Nov 8 Seoul shares snapped a two-day winning streak on Thursday, dragged down by construction firms, as worries resurfaced over the impending U.S. fiscal debate.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOPS) fell 1.19 percent to close at 1,914.41 points.

Shares in GS Engineering & Construction tumbled 11.2 percent on weak third-quarter earnings, leading the construction sector's fall. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ron Popeski)