(Corrects headline to clarify Seplat made a preliminary approach, not offer, for Afren)

Jan 8 Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc :

* Statement re possible combination with Afren Plc

* Confirms that it has made a highly preliminary approach regarding a possible combination with Afren

* Notes announcement by Afren dated Dec. 22 2014 and confirms that it has made a highly preliminary approach regarding a possible combination with Afren

* Further details cannot be provided at this stage due to highly preliminary status of events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: