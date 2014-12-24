Dec 24 Euronext Paris:

* Says buying orders for 164 Semplicemente SpA shares have been registered in IPO

* Quoted the price of 2.90 euros for Semplicemente SpA shares

* Buying orders have been served at 100 pct representing 164 shares

* Reference price will be 2.90 euros when trading starts on Dec. 29 (Gdynia Newsroom:)