Feb 22 Genetic analysis products maker Sequenom Inc sought a preliminary injunction against Aria Diagnostics to stop the privately held company from selling prenatal tests for detecting abnormal number of chromosomes.

The request follows a lawsuit Sequenom filed last month in a federal court in California, alleging that Aria infringed its patent on a test for detecting a genetic chromosomal anomaly known as Trisomy 21.

Sequenom shares closed at $4.49 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)