May 17 Genetic analysis products maker Sequenom
Inc said insurer Coventry Health Care Inc
terminated an agreement to provide coverage for its prenatal
test to detect certain chromosomal abnormalities including Down
Syndrome.
Coventry had agreed to provide coverage to its 2.2 million
members for Sequenom's MaterniT21 PLUS testing service, which
needs only the mother's blood to detect chromosomal abnormality,
from July 1.
Sequenom said on Thursday that Coventry terminated the
agreement without citing any cause, effective August 31.
Sequenom shares fell 12 percent to $4.22 in after-market
trade. They closed at $4.77 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
