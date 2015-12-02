(Adds comments from Sequenom, Ariosa)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Dec 2 A U.S. appeals court refused on
Wednesday to reconsider its decision invalidating a Sequenom Inc
prenatal DNA test patent, a decision that could put in
doubt the validity of a wide range of medical and biotechnology
patents.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in
Washington said in June the patent was not eligible for legal
protection because it fell under the U.S. Supreme Court's rule
against patenting natural phenomena. That decision upheld a
ruling by a lower federal court in California that cleared Roche
Holding AG unit Ariosa Diagnostics of infringement.
Sequenom shares fell 9.5 percent to $1.62 on Wednesday. The
company said in a statement it believed the ruling would have
little business impact and vowed to appeal the decision to the
Supreme Court.
Sequenom's patent relates to the discovery of a way to
detect fetal DNA in a pregnant woman's blood to test for gender
and genetic abnormalities, avoiding the risks of invasive
medical techniques.
The June decision to cancel the patent, which acknowledged
the test's "valuable contribution to science," was the latest to
interpret two Supreme Court decisions from 2012 and 2013 that
made it harder to obtain patents on naturally occurring
substances and the tests used to detect them.
The company's bid to restore its patent was being closely
watched by the biotech industry, which feared more medically
vital patents would be at risk if the court's previous decision
were not reversed. In court papers, Sequenom said it was an
"existential threat" to patents and that investment in
biomedical innovations would dry up.
Two of the 12 Federal Circuit judges who took part in a vote
to deny rehearing appeared to agree with the concerns, saying
the Supreme Court's precedents prevented them from finding the
patents were valid.
"It is said the whole category of diagnostic claims is at
risk. It is also said that a crisis of patent law and medical
innovation may be upon us, and there seems to be some truth in
that concern," Circuit Judge Alan Lourie wrote in an opinion on
Wednesday.
In an interview, Ariosa attorney David Gindler praised the
court's refusal to reconsider the case, saying it had faithfully
applied Supreme Court precedent and that its decision "does not
pose a threat to the patent system or anything else."
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Andrew Hay and Peter
Cooney)