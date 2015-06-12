NEW YORK, June 12 A U.S. appeals court on Friday said a Sequenom Inc patent on a prenatal test to detect fetal DNA is invalid because it relates to a natural phenomenon, which cannot be patented according to U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upholds a lower court ruling from California and clears Roche Holding AG unit Ariosa Diagnostics Inc of infringing the patent.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Editing by Franklin Paul)