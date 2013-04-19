By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, April 19 The U.S. government's effort
at cutting spending across the board is hurting a population
once considered among the most financially stable - dual income
families where both partners are government employees.
Starting on Monday, employees at agencies such as the
Federal Aviation Administration and the Office of Management and
Budget will be required to take unpaid days off - a consequence
of the U.S. government's sequestration budget cuts. These forced
furloughs come on top of the first round of cuts that began on
March 1, and they will reduce some workers pay by as much as 12
percent a month.
The cuts, which include decreased work hours for federal
employees, hiring and pay freezes and layoffs, hit
hard couples like Laurie and Jack Swensen, FAA employees in
Kansas City, Missouri. When they both start furloughs next week,
the couple will earn $1,900 less every month. The cuts come just
as they were making moves to buy a house, said Laurie Swensen.
With six family members, including their eldest son and his
pregnant wife, living in a two-bedroom rental home, the Swensens
were eager to move. But the furloughs and subsequent pay freezes
have forced the family to reconsider.
A Reuters analysis of Census Bureau data from the Minnesota
Population Center in March 2012 shows that about 400,000
employed Americans were part of a husband-and-wife team where
each worked for the federal government in civilian or military
roles.
Civilian personnel will be the first to be affected by the
furloughs.
The cuts are expected to have wide-ranging consequences,
experts said. Besides destabilizing families that rely on
government salaries for both partners, they may undermine
loyalty and cause some in-demand and highly qualified workers to
leave.
"They're not taking into consideration what they're doing,"
Laurie Swensen said, referring to Congress and the president.
"When you take that big of a chunk of people's budget, that's
going to put people into bankruptcy. It's going to put them back
where they were just three or four years ago."
BUDGET CRUNCH
U.S. President Barack Obama proposed sequestration as a
political ploy to push Congress to reach an agreement to reduce
government spending. When March 1 came and went without an
agreement, $85 billion of automatic spending cuts went into
effect, pushing federal agencies to furlough employees whether
they be meat inspectors or military vehicle mechanics.
The FAA will furlough almost all of its 47,000 civilian
employees for a day per pay period to meet its mandatory $637
million budget cuts.
The Department of Defense said it will have to furlough
almost all of its 780,000 civilian employees to reduce its
budget by $41 billion. Those furloughs will likely start in mid-
to late June, and will require employees to take 14 days unpaid
leave sometime between the start date and September 30,
according to the department website. This is the equivalent of a
12 percent pay cut.
"We're hearing from a lot of communities that the cutback is
already starting," said Joyce Raezer, associate executive
director of the National Military Family Association, an
advocacy group. "They're already deciding 'I'm not going to buy
a new car. I'm going to cut back on my cable bill.'"
Heather Barlow and her husband, Chris, both work at
Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Heather Barlow lost her job in Letterkenny's data logistics
division in March after the first round of sequestration cuts
eliminated her position. The same day, Chris received word from
managers and union representatives that employees in his
aviation and missile command department could expect to be
furloughed one day a week.
Chris, who has not yet been furloughed but was informed by
managers and union leaders that it is likely, is selling his
Harley Davidson motorcycle to ensure his family has a financial
cushion.
Heather, meanwhile, has stocked their freezer and pantry
with about two months of non-perishable groceries, something,
she said, that makes her feel more in control.
FIRST TO FEEL CUTS
Many conservatives argue that there is plenty of fat in the
federal budget that could be trimmed. But, when it comes to
sequestration, which is more of an axe than a scalpel, they find
they have some common ground with the affected federal
employees.
"The one positive thing I could say about (sequestration) is
it is cutting spending and these are the only spending cuts
we're getting out of Congress these days," said Patrick Louis
Knudsen, senior budget analyst at the Heritage Foundation, a
conservative think tank. "However, it's not a good way to
budget. It leaves a lot of people up in the air."
Mattie Duppler, director of budget and regulatory policy at
Americans for Tax Reform, a conservative, taxpayer advocacy
group, agreed saying, "Sequester is definitely an inelegant and
possibly the worst way to cut spending. There is plenty of
extraneous spending going on at these federal agencies.
"Why are the workers the first to feel the cuts?"
While layoffs and furloughs impact families' budgets
immediately, they also lower morale and loyalty long term, said
Paul Light, New York University Professor of Public Service and
an expert on civil service and bureaucracy.
The cuts make no distinction between high performers and
mediocre ones - everybody goes, he said.
The government does not calculate the impact lower morale
has on productivity the way other businesses do, so there is no
way to know the economic impact, Light said. But the furloughs
may lead to a brain drain of highly skilled workers leaving for
more lucrative, private-sector jobs.
"It has a pernicious effect on loyalty to the federal
government," Light said. "The people who will leave are the
wrong people to leave - they're highly skilled workers who can
go elsewhere. The people who are staying are staying because
they have nowhere else to go or they have no choice."
Sequestration cuts will also strike specialized workers who
are often tied to contracts that prohibit them from leaving.
Chris Lloyd, a contract worker in high security at White
Sands Missile Range, the largest military installation in North
America, expects to be furloughed beginning in May or June at
about the same time he plans to marry co-worker Stephanie
McDonald.
The furloughs will mean four-day work weeks for each of them
until September 30, about the equivalent of 12 percent of their
paychecks.
White Sands, which is also home to a nuclear reactor,
employs more than 9,300 people, including 2,459 civilian
Department of Defense employees. Almost all of those civilians
will be furloughed, but the agency is unable to give more
specific information about the start, said Monte Marlin,
spokesperson for White Sands. That leaves employees in a holding
pattern.
Bill and Christine Mounger, two furloughed FAA employees at
the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City,
Oklahoma, are turning to sports to make up for the $800 they are
losing each month.
Bill Mounger will be officiating as many as three football,
softball or baseball games per day this summer for $18 a game.