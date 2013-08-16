SAN FRANCISCO Aug 16 Sequoia Capital, a venture-capital firm known for early-stage investments in companies such as Google Inc, has raised a total of $1.17 billion for three different funds, according to regulatory filings.

The biggest, U.S.-oriented Sequoia Capital XIV, totals $553 million, including an affiliated principal's fund for firm partners and others.

Its China Venture Fund totals $391.4 million, including two affiliated funds.

Its Israel Venture Fund V totals $227 million, including an affiliated fund.

The Menlo Park-based firm started raising the funds last year. A year ago, it closed on a $950 million growth fund.